Quincey Adams Root
Sayre, PA - Quincey Adams Root, age 43, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1976 in Wellsboro, PA, a son of Gerald and Esther (Tongue) Root. Quincey worked for Tetra and was a member of ABATE. He loved hunting, fishing, driving cars in the derby, and spending time with his family, especially his son, Jamison, who was his world.
Quincey is survived by his two sons, Jamison Quincey Root of Sayre, PA, and Kristopher Charles Root of Ohio; two daughters, Destiny and Abbygail Wilson; many brothers and sisters including, Floral Root of Elmira, NY, Elizabeth "Dolly" (Roy) Cross, Sr. of Mansfield, PA, Wanda (Sam) Cooper, Michael Gerald Root of GA, Catherine Vincent of Williamsport, PA, Mary Young of Mansfield, PA, Georgia Probst of Williamsport, PA, Roger L. (April Roy) Marble of Wellsboro, PA, and Oliver L. (Dawn) Marble of Mansfield, PA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jodi (Lattimer) Root; his parents; his sister, Quinette Robin; and his brother, Steven R. Marble.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933. Services will immediately follow at 4:00pm with Reverend Janice Yskamp officiating. Contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 7, 2019