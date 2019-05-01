|
R. Michael Kowulich
Horseheads, NY - Age 77, of Elmira, NY, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 6, 1941 in Elmira, a son of the late Theodore F. and Jennie Marcoccia Kowulich. Mike is predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Janet Bachert Kowulich, brothers, Theodore, Joseph, sister Colleen and step father, Paul Gagliardi. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Holden (Rich Spencer) with children, Matthew and Lindsay; daughter, Gina (Troy) Denomy with children, Merrick and Luke; girlfriend, Mary Wilson with son, Robert Wilson; brothers-in-law, Kingston, Robert and Chad Bachert; sisters-in-law, Colleen (Tom) Marlett, Pamela Bachert and Sheila VanLaeken and extended family members. Mike graduated from Elmira Free Academy and served his country honorably with the US Navy aboard the USS Moale. He worked as a credit manager for Iszard's Dept. store for 20 years before caring for his wife at home until her passing. He enjoyed baseball, golf, playing the drums and organ, drawing, painting and especially time with his family. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-7PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery at 11AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 with Military Honors. A special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing facility for his care. Those wishing to remember Mike, please consider memorial contributions to Elmira Little League, P.O. Box 995, Elmira, NY 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Mike's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 1, 2019