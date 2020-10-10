1/1
Rachael M. Butler
1931 - 2020
Rachael M. Butler

Horseheads - Rachael M. Butler Age 89 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday October 8, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the travel restrictions the family has decided to have A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Watkins Glen, NY in the Spring of 2021. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Watkins Glen, NY at the convenience of the family. A more complete obituary will appear in a later edition. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
