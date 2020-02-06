|
RACHEL VICKIO
Watkins Glen - Age 106, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.
A funeral mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday (Feb. 8) at 11:00am at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen; followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery and a reception at the Montour Moose Club at 1:00pm. According to her wishes there are no public visitation services prior to the funeral mass, however, family will be received at 10am at St. Mary's Church.
Rachel Filippetti was born in Schuyler County on March 26, 1913, the eldest of nine children, and never left. As a teen, she lived on a 73-acre family farm just outside Watkins Glen with her Italian immigrant parents, five sisters, and three brothers. Their chickens, cows, pigs, crops, and orchards supplied their meals and money. She married her husband, Nicholas Vickio, in 1945, and they raised two boys, Nicholas and Anthony. "Looking back on my life, I have found the following to be true: Without the Lord in my life, I am without meaning and hope," she said. "The more you give, the more you receive. The more you love, the more you receive." She spent her entire life caring for others, even in her professional life working as a nurse at Schuyler Hospital and Willard State Hospital. She lived her life with great faith, kindness, laughter, and unconditional love for her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Nicholas "Chip" (Francie) Vickio, and Anthony "Tony" (Harriett) Vickio; two sisters, Gloria Menio and Teresa (Ken) Cope; five grandchildren, Mark (Betty) Vickio, Christopher (Emily) Vickio, Beth (Greg) Howard, Sarah (DeRonte) Polite, and Loree (Ethan) Woo; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Christina Filippetti, husband, Nicholas Vickio, and brothers and sisters, Thomas, Ernest, and Joseph Filippetti, Henrietta Crouch, Mary Vickio, and Loretta VanHorn.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary's of the Lake Church, or the Spirit of Schuyler, PO Box 294, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020