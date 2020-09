Or Copy this URL to Share

Ragnar Ausland



Horseheads - Ragnar Ausland, 86, of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2020.



He will be laid to rest on September 4, 2020 at Bath National Cemetery with his beloved wife of almost 41 years. Darla D. Ausland, whom passed away on June 6, 2020.



Ragnar was born in Stavern, Norway on December 18, 1933. Ragnar is survived by many beloved friends, family, & "framily" members.









