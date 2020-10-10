1/1
Ralph B. VanPatten Jr.

Ralph B. Van Patten Jr.

Elmira - Ralph B. Van Patten Jr. passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, 2020.

Predeceased by his loving wife Jean Van Patten (Smith), they were blessed with 66 years of marriage, spending their time with friends and family. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing, and doting on their son Michael (Lisa); grandchildren Heather (Eric), Tara (Larry), Ryan (Kat), Megan (Terry), Mary (Thomas); and great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Phoebe, Delila, Peyton, Wyatt; and his friendly dog, Buddy.

A Veteran of the US NAVY, he owned and operated the family business Van Patten Plumbing & Heating for over 50 years. He helped build Elmira College, medical facilities, commercial properties, and held a position with Elmira City as an instructor for new HVAC graduates.

A prominent member of the community, Ralph cherished his memberships with the Elmira Elks, Fur-Fin Club, Mark Twain Golf Course, and Corning Country Club.

Ralph was well-loved across the Twin Tiers, always ready with a smile for his many friends. His happy and kind disposition brightened every room.

A loving older brother, he, and his sister Sandy Randall (George) were close throughout his life.

He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Ralph's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
