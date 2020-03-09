|
Ralph E. Miller
Elmira - Ralph E. Miller, 91, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born and raised in Elmira, NY and graduated from Hobart College in 1950. He worked for Corning Glass Works from 1950 to 1987, supervising an analytical chemistry laboratory and was awarded a patent for developing all-electric cold crown glass melting furnaces. After retirement, he consulted in the glass industry for ten years and volunteered for many nonprofit organizations installing their first computers. He was married to his wife, Shirley, for 64 years, and they enjoyed many happy retirement years traveling the world.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife, Shirley and brothers, Walter and Charles (Bud). He is survived by his son, Keith (Joyce) of Elmira; daughter, Pamela (John) of Syracuse; sister, Ann O'Hare of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Gwen Miller of Fort Myers, FL and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to convey their deepest gratitude to Guthrie Corning Hospital staff for the outstanding care they provided for Ralph and his family. A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 Rte 352, Elmira, NY 14903. Ralph's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020