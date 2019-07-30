|
|
Ralph Ostrye
Osceola, PA - Ralph Ostrye of Osceola, PA, formerly of Big Flats and the Elmira-Corning area, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on December 29, 1943, the son of Thomas and Grace Ostrye. Ralph was a carpet installer and worked during his profession for Evar, Elmira Rug and as an independent contractor. He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the Big Flats American Legion and Elkland Moose Club. He loved spending time in his workshop and was a die hard Buffalo Bills and New York Mets fan. Ralph is survived by his wife, Connie. He is also survived by his sister Judy Kooshian of Tennessee; brother-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Linda Norman of Endicott, NY; Several nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Alfie. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Grace Ostrye; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Isabel Norman; brothers Dick, Bill and Mark and sisters Sheila, Helen and Ann. It was Ralph's wishes that there be no services. Donations may be made in Ralph's name to your local SPCA. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 30, 2019