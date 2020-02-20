|
Ramona Stermer
Elmira - Age 53 of Elmira, NY went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 after an extended illness. Ramona was predeceased by her father Raymond Stermer, Sr and nephew Russell Lane. She is survived by her mother Kathleen Stermer; sister Roseanne Lamb of Elmira; brother Raymond (Paige) Stermer, Jr. of GA; sister Rita (Harold) Thompson of Elmira; daughters Elizabeth Holmes (Tyson Clark) of Elmira and Holly (Derek) Ruth of Elmira; sons Timmothy Elliot of TX and Zachary Roche of RI. Ramona had 7 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ramona loved her family; had a heart for animals, was very strong in her faith and loved the Lord. She had a beautiful spirit and will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to her graveside service on Friday, February 21st at 10:45 am at Woodlawn Cemetery (Bancroft Rd. entrance) followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 136 Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights. Repass will follow in the church hall.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020