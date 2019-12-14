|
Randell B. "Randy" Hansen
Horseheads,NY - RANDELL B. "RANDY" HANSEN Age 76 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Friday December 13, 2019. Randy was born April 23, 1943 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin the son of the late Stewart C. Hansen and Alice L. Johnson Hansen. He received his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Buffalo. Randy married his wife, Sharon "Sherry" Baiz Hansen, on April 27, 1968 and they recently celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary. Randy was the CEO of S.C. Hansen Inc. in Horseheads, NY. Randy was a Past President of The New York State Equipment Dealers Association and The North American Equipment Dealers Association. In addition to his parents, Randy was pre-deceased by his son Keith Lee Hansen on March 26, 2011, his brother Dennis D. Hansen , and his brother-in-law Lee Baiz. Randy was a long-time member of Fur, Fin ,and Feather Club in Elmira, NY. Randy is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sharon "Sherry" Hansen; sons and daughters-in-law: Christian Hansen of Arlington, Virginia and Alan (Erika) Hansen of Wallingford, PA and Kristin L. Hart Hansen of Clifton Park , NY ; grandkids ; Samantha Hansen and Kaitlyn Hansen of Clifton Park, NY and Vincent Hansen of Wallingford, PA; brother and sisters-in-law: Brian and Patricia Hansen of Owego,NY and Janet L. (Mrs. Dennis) Hansen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Thomas and Marlene Baiz of Elmira, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and Friends ar invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Randy's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home Friday December 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Randy will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers , those wishing may remember Randy through memorials to The for Research 225 N. Michigan Avenue , Sl. 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019