Raymond A. Rounds Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond A. Rounds Jr. Obituary
Raymond A. Rounds Jr.

Horseheads - Age 84, passed away Fri. Feb. 15, 2019. Born on Aug. 15, 1934 in Elmira, Ray was the son of the late, Raymond A. & Lucile Davis Rounds. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and Pop Pop who always provided for others. Ray was a charter member of the Twin Tiers N-Trak Model Railroad Club and was its treasurer from 2011-2018, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and history. He was an US Army Veteran, business owner of Lake Road Power Equipment, farmer and retired machine lathe operator at Hardinge Bros. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Theresa Maltzer Rounds, six daughters, Pat (Jim) Thomas, Karen Rounds, Susan (Steve) Barnstead, Jean (Kevin) Johns, Kathy (Jon) White, and Lisa (Jessica) Rounds; grandchildren, Julie Thomas, Ashley Thomas, Oliver Rounds, and Abraham Rounds; brother, Ed Rounds; special friends and caregivers, Stephanie Maslin and Joe McClure; several extended family members and many friends. Memorials may be directed to the Twin Tiers N-Trak Railroad Club c/o Judy Thomas, 35 Railroad Ln, Tioga, PA 16946 in Ray's memory. Services will be handled privately at the family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
