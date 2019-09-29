Services
Raymond A. Stewart Sr.

Raymond A. Stewart Sr. Obituary
Raymond A. Stewart Sr.

Horseheads - Age 78 of Horseheads, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy; daughters, Kym (Ken) Kennedy, Elmira, Raymond Stewart Jr., PA, Debra Mettler, Elmira Heights, Victor J Mettler, VA; grandchildren, James, and Christainette Youngs, along with many more grandchildren; great grandchildren, Jayce and Cierra Walburn, along with many other great grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nieces ,nephews, and cousins; predeceased by brothers Tommy, & Paul Stewart, and Danny Mettler. Raymond worked for the Town of Veteran, he was an avid hunter and a work horse. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
