Raymond E. Bartkowski
Elmira - Age 82, passed away peacefully at the Chemung County Nursing Facility on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Ray was born in Elmira, son of the late Walter and Jeannette (Soper) Bartkowski. He was also predeceased by sisters, Margaret Estes and Donna Mashanic; son-in-law Jack G. Marks. Ray is survived by his wife Georgette M. Bartkowski; daughter Margaret Marks of Horseheads; daughter and son-in-law Kim and Jim Marks of Elmira with their children, Jackie (Bruce II) Hauver and Peter (Troy Bartosevich) Marks; daughter Beth Fleming of Horseheads with her daughters, Kristina (Edward Dehaven) Fleming and Carissa (Brad) Hauver; stepson Micheal Mingos of Elmira with wife Teresa and their children, Laura and Marshall Mingos; great grandchildren, Maxine Hauver and Raedyn Fleming; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Tony Sgro of Elmira, Gloria and Bill Wright of Lawrenceville PA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Virginia Piersons of Virginia Beach VA, Mary (Gary) Lyons of Painted Post, SueAnn and Timothy Stratus of Savona NY, Ambrose and Martha Haar of Lindley NY; cousin Gail Bartkowski of Elmira; several nieces, nephews and beloved grand-dogs. Ray spent his working years as a copier repair technician starting with Remington Rand in Elmira and retiring with Ikon in Binghamton. He enjoyed camping and NASCAR racing. A celebration of Ray's life will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hibernian Center, 701 Kinyon Street, Elmira. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21, 2019