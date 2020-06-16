Raymond Edward "Curly" Payne
Horseheads - Age 80, Raymond passed away on Thursday, June 11th 2020. He celebrated his 80th birthday on June 9th. Raymond was the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Johanson) Payne. He served in the U.S. Army; he worked for both Dalrymple and Arbro Shows for many years. In addition to his parents Raymond was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2006; his sister Hilma Granville in 2016; grandson Julius Dejesus in 2015; and great-granddaughter Cheyenne Dorrington in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Everett (Michelle), Mark (Song), Matthews, and Rick (Dawn) Close; daughter Loretta (Aaron) Dejesus; along with 17 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Private services with military honors will be held; committal and interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




