Raymond Eldon West
Elmira - Age 91 passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. He had been living in Oregon with his son Michael and daughter in law for the past 5 years. Raymond was born on February 27, 1928 the son of the late Eldon West and AnnaMae West Pease. Raymond grew up on a farm , entered the Navy at the early age of 17 and was part of the crew that commissioned the USS Midway in 1945. Ray returned from the service, started a family with Ann and went to work with his father building homes. During this time Ray built and purchased the home he and Ann raised their family and lived for 60 years. He was proprietor of West Barber Shop in Horseheads for many years. After retiring from the barber business he remained busy at the Arnot Mall as maintenance personnel.Raymond was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Ann (Tote) West on May 22, 2011. Survived by son, Jack of Leesburg, Florida, daughter, Patricia (Gary) Guinther of Horseheads and Florida, son, David (Jeannine) of Elmira Heights, son, Michael (Dori) of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Grandchildren, Kimberly (Gregory) Lombard of Rochester, Scott (Sharon) Guinther of Wading River, LI, Michelle Duryea of Horseheads, Jennifer (Bob) Doland of Elmira, Richard (Melissa) West of Oregon, Michelle (Jesse) Sackett of Oregon, 12 great grandchildren, step-brother Norman (Lola) West of Missouri.. Ray will be remembered in many ways for his willingness to help others. He had a love of archery, hunting, fishing and enjoying time with his family. No calling hours. A private family service and interment taking place at Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019