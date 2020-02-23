|
|
Raymond Elwyn Layton
Erin - Raymond Elwyn Layton, Age 71, of Erin, NY passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital. Ray was born May 14, 1948 son of the late Reginald & Ethel (Saunders) Layton. He was a graduate of Southside High School. Ray was a dedicated 35-year employee of Chemung County and in 2009 became the Caretaker of Park Station in Erin. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed playing golf, traveling in his RV and loved a good cup of coffee, a cold Pepsi and Lay's Potato Chips.
Surviving are his two daughters, Kathy & Chris Horton-Fabian of Morris, PA, Kim & Kevin Frazer of Chemung, grandchildren, Bryan, Beth, Brittany (Joshua), Alexis and Becka, great-grandchildren, Jordan, Maverick and Hadlee, a sister, Carol & Arthur Jones of Elmira, brother, Dennis & Janice Layton of Watkins Glen, life partner, Nancy Clark of Chemung, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close campground friends at Park Station.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, his sister Gail Draper and an infant brother, James E. Layton.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY a memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM with Reverend Randy Stilson officiating. Interment will take place on the family lot in Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials in Ray's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020