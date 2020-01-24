|
Raymond "Ray" Hayes
Southport - "Papa Chick" age 84, passed away on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 at the Canandaigua V.A. Medical Center following declining health. Born on June 22, 1935 in Elmira; son of the late, John & Florence Donahue Hayes. Raymond married the love of his life, Joyce Novak in 1959 and she predeceased him a year ago. In service to his country, "Chick" served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a machinist at Purolator, Elmira Heights for 25 years and where he headed and supported union activities in the work place. A well-known gentleman in our town, Ray enjoyed running and jogging. He was also a crossing guard for the town for many years which was his favorite job of all. Ray was very civic minded and was and an advocate for keeping his neighborhood safe. Ray will be missed terribly and will be remembered for his words of wisdom and his high degree of character. Surviving is his loving daughter, Karen (Bruce) Rosekrans, Shortsville, NY; 2 grandchildren, Kyle and Katie Rosekrans. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by a brother, Jack (Dee Hayes Overton) Hayes; sisters, Connie (John) McNamara and Mary (Clair) Gillett. In honor of his wishes all services will be held privately at the family's convenience. Ray will be remembered for his kindness, caring, words of wisdom and his character.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020