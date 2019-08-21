Services
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
Raymond J. "Butch" Davies


1949 - 2019
Raymond J. "Butch" Davies Obituary
Raymond J. "Butch" Davies

Spring Lake, MI - Raymond J. "Butch" Davies, 70, of Spring Lake, MI, and formerly of the Wellsburg, NY area passed away on August 8, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1949 in Elmira, NY. Butch was a Tool and Die Maker by trade, was a gun maker, a hot-rodder, and enjoyed trapping and hunting, even shooting a bear in Alaska. He was an avid fly tier and fly fisherman, taught disabled veterans how to fly fish, wrote an article for Fly Fisherman Magazine, was well known for his fly tying expertise, and had friends from all over the U.S. come to fish with him.

Butch is survived by his daughter JoAnn (William) Crosby of Vero Beach, FL, his mother Alyene Jenkins of Wellsburg, his sisters Sandra (George) Ackerman of Wellsburg and Ruth Pipher of Moravia, NY, his grandchildren Emilie and Caleb Rappel, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Clair Dove. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond L. Davies and his step mother Pauline Davies.

Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00 - 2:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The memorial service to honor Ray's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 23rd at the funeral home with Rev. Faith Bogdan officiating. Per his request his ashes will be scattered in Pine Creek.

Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
