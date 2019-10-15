|
Raymond Leroy Hall
Raymond Leroy Hall, age 90 of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Corning Center. He was born on May 8th, 1929 in Caton, New York to Ernest L. and Laura E. (Buchanan) Hall. He married Irene E. Shepard on July 4th, 1949. She predeceased him on August 1, 2010. He retired from Dresser Rand, Painted Post as a mechanic. Raymond was a humble and easy going man with a big heart.
Raymond will be remembered for his love and expertise in horseshoe pitching. He began pitching horseshoes in the Coming-Painted Post area for over 35 years, establishing himself as one of the best to ever take up the sport. He competed in world tournaments eleven times from Georgia to South Dakota and many places in between. He loved travelling to these tournaments with the love of his life, his wife, Irene. In 1995 Raymond won the Eastern National Championships. He is a three time New York State Open Champion (1986, 1998 and 2004), finished second once and in 2008 captured the New York State Class B Senior Championship. Six times, Raymond captured the Gold Medal in the New York State Senior Olympics six times from 1993 to 2006. While competing locally in sanctioned tournaments in Prattsburg, Elmira, Corning, Le Roy, and Syracuse, Raymond took home the first place prize on 21 occasions and finished second four other times. He also competed in doubles tournaments and won many first place finishes with his son, Danny, and with his partner, John Mosher. He was inducted into the Corning-Painted Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, the New York State Horseshoe Pitching Association Hall of Fame in 2013, and the National Horseshoe Pitching Hall of Fame. He was a life-time member of the Tri County Horseshoe Club of Groton, NY, competing in his last sanctioned event there in 2018.
Raymond is survived by his grandsons: Christopher D. Hall of Corning, Timothy R. Hall; daughter in law: Kathleen (Larry) Covell of Coopers Plains; adopted brother: Allan E. Hall of Lindley; great granddaughter: Kathleen Ann Holmes of TX; great-great granddaughter; Blair Holmes of TX; and several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by a half brother, Clifford L. Hall in 1988 and his son, Daniel R. Hall in 2012.
A Memorial Service will be held at Two Rivers Church, 254 W Pulteney St, Corning, NY on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:00pm. Burial will be in Chapel Knoll Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019