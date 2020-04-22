Services
Raymond V. Whitsel Sr.


1948 - 2020
Raymond V. Whitsel, Sr.

Age 71, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1948 in Huntingdon, PA. Raymond is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Whitsel of Elmira; sons, Ray Whitsel Jr. of Elmira and Bryan (Carrie Rozell) Whitsel Sr. of Corning; grandchildren, Angelina Stargent of Elmira and Bryan Whitsel Jr. of Corning; sister, Barbara Ann; uncles, Jack Rutter of Elmira and Kelly Rutter of Huntingdon, PA. Raymond was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Anchor Glass after many years of service. It was Raymond's wish that no services be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
