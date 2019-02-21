Resources
Raymond W. Snover Jr.


1926 - 2019
Raymond W. Snover Jr. Obituary
Raymond W. Snover Jr.

Horseheads, NY - Age 92 passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Lolita Shepard Snover. He is also survived by his children, Rayne Williams, Lois Childs, Leta Snover, Joanne Zenobia and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was the family wishes that all services be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Ray's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
