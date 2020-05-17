|
|
Rebecca Ann "Becky " Bec" Wilson
Elmira - Born January 20, 1951 in Troy PA & passed May 12, 2020 unexpectedly at home. Survived by her daughter, Megan K. Shaylor White; beloved & cherished grandchildren Zalayna & Zayden; brothers Jeff & Jon (Liz) Wilson of State College, PA; sisters Sharon (Bob) Williams of Elmira, NY & Marlene Morgan of Troy, PA; and many special friends including Xzane & Ann Brown, Terry Wolcott, David Blew, Deborah Dix, Sheila (next door neighbor), & Bill White; along with several nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by sons David Paul & Nathaniel Joseph; parents George W. & Lois C. Greenleaf Wilson; sister Judy Ward Howe; & nephew David Ward. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Euchre, Yahtzee, bridge, & most of all spending time with her beloved granddaughter Zalayna. They had an extremely special bond, eating lunch at Wellsburg Diner after school & getting strawberry milkshakes at McDonalds, along with many crafts & fun projects over the years. Their time together was the highlight of Rebecca's life. She worked locally as an RN for many years, taking great pride in being a wonderful, caring nurse to so many in our community, until an injury forced her to stop doing the work she loved so much. Services will be held privately at the Barber Funeral Home with burial the following day in Roseville, PA. A cookout to honor her memory will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers please consider sharing special memories of Rebecca for her grandchildren to enjoy. Send those memories and/or to be notified about cookout plans to Megan White at 311 Sutton St., Elmira, NY 14904. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2020