Rebecca Holton
Millport - REBECCA J. HOLTON Age 80 of Millport, NY passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019. Rebecca was born April 21, 1939 in Knoxville, PA the daughter of the late Leon and Helen Mosher Campbell. She married her husband, James F. Holton, on Febrary 20 , 1960 and they celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on February 20, 2019. Rebecca was a loving and devoted wife and mother who loved and cherished her entire family. She was a very active member of her church and taught Sunday School as well as enjoying bird watching, her flower garden , and all her pets. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters Leo Campbell, Gordon Campbell, Lena Wagner, Vera Cahill, Eva Benson , and Doris Fazenbaker. Mrs. Holton is survived by her loving and devoted husband James F. Holton ; her beloved children : David and Valerie Holton of Pine Valley, NY , Lori Holton of Millport, NY , and Andrew and Faith Holton of Tyrone, PA ; her cherished grandchildren Hannah and Jon Chick, Levi and Chelsea Holton, Leah and Tyler Smith , and Caleb Holton; her beloved great grandchildren: Oliver, Lucy, Peter, Maggie, and Elsie ; many beloved nieces, nepheews, cousins, and a host of caring friends . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 NOON. Mrs. Holton's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Rev. Jonathan Burns officiating. Those wishing may remember Rebecca through memorial contributions to The or The . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019