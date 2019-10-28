Services
Reedie A. Clark Obituary
Elmira - Age 88, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born on October 10, 1931 in Elmira, NY to the late Reedie and Mary (Hall) Clark Sr. Reedie was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice Clark, brothers, Robert E. and Lewis Clark; son-in-law, Kent Manley and daughter-in-law, Kristen Clark. He is survived by his sons, Robert Clark of Elmira and Butch (Diane) Clark of Horseheads; daughters, Lynette Manley of MO and Reeda (Lynn) Clark of Erin; sisters, Myrtle Morrison of Ashland and Lillian Rozell of Horseheads; grandchildren, Jessica, Kenny, Christopher, Jamie, David and Amy; and 13 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Reedie was a veteran of the US Navy and he retired from Evans Roofing after many years of service. He was a longtime member of American Legion Bentley-Trumble Post 442 in Horseheads. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Reedie was a NY Yankee, Syracuse Orange and stock car racing fan. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 1st from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place there on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
