Reeve Henry Ammerman


1928 - 2020
Reeve Henry Ammerman

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Reeve was born on November 11, 1928 in Elmira, NY, son to the late Harold and Mina Taylor Ammerman. He is predeceased by his daughter Becky and brother, Daniel Ammerman. Reeve is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Yvonne Ammerman; children, Randy (Dawn) Ammerman, Jeffrey Ammerman, Laurie (Rob) Dominy, Wendy (Michael) Moses and Tracie Johnson; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He retired after 32 years from Suburban Propane. He was member of the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads and a member of Barbershoppers SPEBSQSA for over 30 years. His hobbies were Monday night BINGO at the Elks, Casino trips and painting several hundred fire hydrants in Horseheads. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Reeve please consider donations to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. A special thank you to Elcor Health Services, Hickory Knoll South for the care given to Reeve the last few weeks. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Reeve's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
