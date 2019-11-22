|
|
Reges Bush
Breesport - BUSH, Reges J.
Age 83 and formerly a longtime resident of Bannister Rd, in Breesport, passed away Nov. 20, 2019. Reges was born Nov. 25, 1935 in Ridgeway, PA to the late Anthony and Eileen (Neureiter) Angello. Reges was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, William Bush on June 13, 2006. She leaves behind those who share her memory; son and daughter-in-law, William A. and Terry Bush of Breesport; daughter, Cynthia and Todd Bronson of Horseheads; grandchildren, Michael Bush and Dominic Picarazzi all at home; sisters and brother, Sondra (George) Herrington of Poughkeepsie, NY, Janice (Vince) David of Ridgeway, PA and Francis (Becky) Angello of Kirkwood, NY; and many nieces a nephews. In addition to their infant daughter, Linda Eileen who predeceased Bill and Reges, She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Tara Jo Bush on Aug. 17, 2011. Reges was a retired kindergarten teacher have taught in Elmira city schools, starting at Riverside, then Broadway, Fassett and retiring from George Washington Elementary. Reges was devoted to her Catholic faith. She enjoyed bird watching, collecting antique dolls, vintage paper dolls, scrapbooking, cross-stitching and above all else, the time spent with her family and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon - 3:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 W. Broad St., Horseheads on Monday Nov. 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019