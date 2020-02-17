|
Regina Marie Pacheco
Elmira - Age 63, of Elmira passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Regina was born in Elmira a daughter of the late Albert and Virginia Groom. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sisters, Gloria, Bonnie, Donna, Madeline, Jacqueline and Anna. Regina is survived by her husband of 48 years, Iluminado Pacheco of Elmira; her children, Mirtalana with her husband Raymond Gonzalez, Iluminado Pacheco Jr., Roberto Pacheco all of Elmira, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Charlene and Dixie. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Service for Regina will follow at 12:30 p.m. Graveside prayers will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020