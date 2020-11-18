1/1
Renee A. (Schroth) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee A. (Schroth) Smith

Elmira - Age 57, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a long battle with alcoholism. Renee was born, raised, and lived most of her life in Breesport NY. She was the daughter of the late Ronald E. and Patricia (Halloran) Schroth who both died in 2019.

Renee is survived by her three daughters and their families, Shannon and Beau Spotts of Erin NY with their children Ronnie, Barrett and Gloria …. Cassie and Erik Nybeck of Elmira with son Carson …. Morgan and Ethan Sheets of Gillett PA with his daughter Raylyn. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Heather Schroth of Breesport; special friends, Marlena Simons, Tim Golden and Dennis Greenawalt; aunts and uncles, Butch and Carol Schroth, Bill and Connie Schroth, Patty Lou and Tom Makovitch; many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Renee loved bargain shopping, cooking, giving to others, diet Pepsi fountain drinks, and her canine companion Daisy. Above all she loved her family, especially being a grandma.

Family and friends are invited to call at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 West Water St., Elmira, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Facial masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Private burial will take place at Hilltop Cemetery in Breesport NY.

Those wishing may remember Renee with a donation to the Salvation Army - Our House, 401 Division Street, Elmira NY 14901.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved