Renee A. (Schroth) Smith



Elmira - Age 57, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after a long battle with alcoholism. Renee was born, raised, and lived most of her life in Breesport NY. She was the daughter of the late Ronald E. and Patricia (Halloran) Schroth who both died in 2019.



Renee is survived by her three daughters and their families, Shannon and Beau Spotts of Erin NY with their children Ronnie, Barrett and Gloria …. Cassie and Erik Nybeck of Elmira with son Carson …. Morgan and Ethan Sheets of Gillett PA with his daughter Raylyn. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Heather Schroth of Breesport; special friends, Marlena Simons, Tim Golden and Dennis Greenawalt; aunts and uncles, Butch and Carol Schroth, Bill and Connie Schroth, Patty Lou and Tom Makovitch; many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.



Renee loved bargain shopping, cooking, giving to others, diet Pepsi fountain drinks, and her canine companion Daisy. Above all she loved her family, especially being a grandma.



Family and friends are invited to call at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 West Water St., Elmira, on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Facial masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Private burial will take place at Hilltop Cemetery in Breesport NY.



Those wishing may remember Renee with a donation to the Salvation Army - Our House, 401 Division Street, Elmira NY 14901.









