Renee Valimont Kenyon
Renee Valimont Kenyon

Troy, PA - Renee Valimont Kenyon, age 58, of Troy, PA, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm at Victory Church 645 E. Main St. Troy, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 pm. A private burial will take place in King Hill Cemetery in Mainesburg. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
