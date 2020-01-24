Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Rex A. Yeomans


1960 - 2020
Pine City - Age 59, passed away on Sun. Jan. 19, 2020 following declining health. Born in Elmira, son of Frank & Martha Oliver Yeomans. Rex was employed by the Elmira City School District for 31 years as a custodian. Rex is survived by his loving wife and care giver of 25 years, Carolyn "Carrie" Yeomans, Pine City; mother, Martha Oliver Yeomans, Pine City; two aunts, Elizabeth Oliver and Pearl Kay; three sisters, Kathryn (Alan) Williams, GA; Carol (Mike) Hoelbrandt, IN; and Sandy (Preston) Pereschuk, MD; cousin, Scott Kay; brothers-in-law, Arthur Hungerford, John Carlson; sister-in-law, Sharon Steinberg; several nieces and nephews. Rex was predeceased by his father, Frank Yeomans. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Elmira/Southport on Mon, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12 (noon). A prayer service will follow at 12 (noon) with burial in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
