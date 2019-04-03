|
|
Rheanon Marie Hall
Coopers Plains - Rheanon Marie Hall, 35, from Coopers Plains, NY passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
She was predeceased by her father, Jesse J. Hall; grandparents, Clarence and Carmen Hall; great grandmother, Mary Lapinsky; and great grandparents, Lester and Nellie Metzger.
Rhea is survived by her fiancé, Joe Canner and his children Aleesa, Bryan and Jayden; mother and stepfather, Cindy and William Cannon; brothers, Michael and Andrew Hall; sons, Jesse J Kemmer Jr and Connor Foggie; grandparents, George and Ceila Lapinsky and Shirley Lapinsky; one niece; and very special friends, Gene and Sandy Kunzman.
She loved music and singing, caring for animals and playing Bingo.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Rhea touched are invited to the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 305 Church St., Odessa, NY from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday, April 7th 2019, for a Celebration of Rhea's life. Dinner will be a dish to pass.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Schuyler County Humane Society will be collected at the event in honor of Rhea. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019