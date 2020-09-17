Richard A. "Rich" Barnes



Elmira - Age 58, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Rich was born and raised in Elmira the son of the late Robert and Patricia (Marcus) Barnes. He is also predeceased by brothers, Michael, Mark and Casey, sisters, Shaun Rearick and Gail Wantuck; nephews, JonMark Rearick and Anthony "Tony" Barnes. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Kristine "Kris" Harkness Barnes; step-son Brian (Amanda) Powell; step-daughter Tara Girardi; five step-grandchildren, Anna, Colton, Liam, Landon, and Xzavier; brother Patrick (Karen) Barnes; sisters, Shannon Barnes, Meghan (Jim) Sloyka, Tobi (Donnie) Carbone; mother-in-law Sandy Harkness; along with numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Rich graduated from EFA in 1980, where he was an outstanding wrestler, in the Barnes tradition. He served in the US Air Force during the Grenada conflict. Rich was employed by Chemung County Building & Grounds Dept. He was an avid Oakland Raider fan and loved watching NCAA wrestling. Private family services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store