Richard A. Clugstone Jr.
Montour Falls, NY - Richard A. Clugstone Jr. 47, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 22, 2020. He was born February 23, 1973 in Elmira, NY.Rick graduated from Dundee Central in 1992. He held jobs at Acme, Elderlee, Stanley Access, and Wagner Lumber. He had a wonderful sense of humor, often laughing with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, playing recreational baseball, loved playing the drums and spending time with his beautiful daughter and her family. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Diana Clugstone and his uncle, William A. Coston Sr. He is survived by his pride and joy, daughter, Caitlin (Dallas) Hatch and light of his life, grandson, Jackson Hatch. He is also survived by stepchildren, Cassie, Zach, and Ben Arnold;his mother, Karen Hadley; grandparents, William H. and Ruth Coston; brothers, Andy (Kristin) Vakiener, Eric (Lynnette Bucinell) Hadley, and Nick (Ashley) Hadley; Aunts, Marge (Byron) Thompson, Cindy (Jeff) Dezell, Angela Coston, and Ruth (Jeff) Rhodes; cousins, Sheli (Sean) Wixson, Dennis (Jamie) Thompson, Jeffrey Dezell, Amber (Casey) Taylor, Jeremy Dezell, Billy (Brittany) Coston, David (Staci) Coston, Jessica Rhodes and Adrianna Rhodes; nieces and nephews, Henry and Augustus Vakiener, Rilee Smith, Ericksen and Matthew Hadley, Kiara Baker, Bailey and Colton Hadley, as well as several other step-cousins, second cousins, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to a charity of choice
, such as the SPCA, Glioblastoma Foundation and Montour Falls Fire Department..