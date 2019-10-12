|
Richard A. Labuski
Pine City, NY - Richard A. Labuski, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Richard was the son of the late Richard L. Labuski and Marian (Boynton) Labuski. Richard was also predeceased by his sister, Rene Murdock.
He is survived by his daughters, Colleen Labuski and Heather Labuski (George Pusins); granddaughters, Rowan Krajcik and Riley Pusins; great-grandson, Asher Spring; brothers, Ron (Carol) Labuski, and Jim (Joni) Labuski; aunt, Eleanor Ackerson; uncles, Robert (Maria) Labuski, Raymond Boynton, and Harry Boynton; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. His family will be gathering privately to celebrate his life. Richard's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
