RICHARD "DICK" A. McILORY
Watkins Glen - Age 66, of Watkins Glen, passed away unexpectedly December 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends and family at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Sunday (Dec. 15th) from 1pm-3pm; followed by a funeral service at 3pm at the funeral home.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Betty McIlroy. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tracie (Herrick) McIlroy; daughter Keri (Jesse) Schubmehl; sons, Philip (Alicia) McIlroy, Alan (Amelia) McIlroy; grandchildren, Isaac, Lucas, Lydia, Graham, Darren, and baby boy McIlroy arriving in March; brothers, Tom (Fay) McIlroy, and Bob (Wanetta) McIlroy; sister-in-law, Cathy Herrick; brother-in-law Scott Herrick; and nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Dick graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1971, and received a Carpentry Certificate from SUNY Delhi College. He worked for Watkins Salt (Cargill) and retired in 2011 after 35 years.
Dick loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, watching his grandson Isaac's athletic events, and wrestling with the "little ones". He also loved hunting and spending time at his cabin with his friends.
Those wishing may consider a donation in his memory to the (), Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org), or Watkins Glen Sports Booster Club (P.O. Box 267. Watkins Glen, NY 14891). You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019