Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Pinelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Pinelli Obituary
Richard A. Pinelli

Elmira - age 91 of Elmira, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Bridgeman Pinelli; brother-in-law, Norris Bridgeman; several nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by his daughter, Pamala Jo Pinelli; parents, Susan & Anthony Pinelli; and his siblings. Richard is a US Army WWII veteran and retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility as a correction officer. At his request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Those wishing may attend his interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery with full Military Honors on Thursday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -