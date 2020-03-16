|
Richard A. Pinelli
Elmira - age 91 of Elmira, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Bridgeman Pinelli; brother-in-law, Norris Bridgeman; several nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by his daughter, Pamala Jo Pinelli; parents, Susan & Anthony Pinelli; and his siblings. Richard is a US Army WWII veteran and retired from the Elmira Correctional Facility as a correction officer. At his request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Those wishing may attend his interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery with full Military Honors on Thursday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020