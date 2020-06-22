Richard Allen "Dick" PassmoreCorning - Richard Allen "Dick" Passmore, age 84, of Corning, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Corning Center Rehabilitation.Dick was born on February 23, 1936 in Whitneyville, PA to Ralph and Helen (Morgan) Passmore, spending most of his life in Pine City, NY.After High School, he spent four years as an Aircraft Radar Technician in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country with honor and valor.Dick was also a master craftsman and carpenter. As owner of Pine City Custom Homes, he built many beautiful homes throughout the Pine City and surrounding areas.He is survived by his beloved children: Shirley (Jon) Gordon of Cornville, AZ, Richard Passmore, Jr. of Little Rock, CA, Lynn Passmore of Los Angeles, CA, and Michelle Passmore of Westfield, PA; grandson, Shawn Gordon of Cornville, AZ; siblings: Harold Passmore of Pine City, Patricia Helm of Elmira, NY, Sharon Weaver of Pine City, and Phyllis Peters of Rocky Mt., NC; companion, Donna Sheehan of Elmira; and several nieces and nephews.Dick was predeceased by his brother, James Passmore.At the families convenience, burial will be held in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY with full Military Honors.Dick's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.