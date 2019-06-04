Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Bath American Legion
14 W. William St.
Bath, NY
Richard A."Rich" Howard

Richard A."Rich" Howard Obituary
Richard A."Rich" Howard

Tyrone - Richard A. 'Rich' Howard, age 58, of Tyrone, NY died Friday May 31, 2019.

Honoring his wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of his life with a dish to pass party as he requested will be on Sunday June 9, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 pm at the Bath American Legion14 W. William St. Bath, NY.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 4, 2019
