Richard Bauer
Big Flats - Age 84 of Big Flats, NY. He was born September 1, 1934 in Elmira, son of the late William and Harriett (Foehner) Bauer and passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma C. Bauer; his daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa (David) Doughty of Pittsburgh, PA, Susan (Michael) Budney of Aiken, SC, Pamela (Richard) Brownell of Hamden, CT, and Diane (Rev. Bruce) Incze of Arkport, NY; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Dick retired from IST, in Big Flats, where he worked as an engineer for over 30 years. He received his Bachelor's degree from Alfred University and his Master's from Syracuse University. After his retirement, Richard went on to work for the Town of Big Flats. He was a longtime member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Horseheads where he served as an Elder, deacon, music director, and many other helpful capacities. Richard felt his love of God through music. In July, he and Norma would have celebrated 64 years together. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Monday, June 24th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. A Memorial Celebration for Richard will be held there at 1 pm with committal prayers and interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in his name to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 State Rd 352
Elmira, NY, 14903. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 23, 2019