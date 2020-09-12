1/1
Rev. Dr. Richard C. Sauerzopf
1967 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Richard C. Sauerzopf

Horseheads,NY - Rev. Dr. Richard C. Sauerzopf age 53 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 . Richard was born on Februay 13, 1967 in Buffalo , NY the son of Robert C. Sauerzopf and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Higham Sauerzopf. Richard was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Elmira,NY . He received his Bachelor's Degree from St. John Fisher College and his Doctorate of Divinty and Theological Studies . Richard was pre-deceased by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Higham Sauerzopf, on June 6, 2017 and by his niece Grace Sauerzopf. Rev. Sauerzopf is survived by his father Robert C. Sauerzopf of Horseheads, NY brother: John Sauerzopf of Apollo, PA; sister and brother-in-law: Katherine and Jay Yuelling of Lindley, NY; nephews: Jeffrey Yuelling, Tyler Yuelling , and Charles Knerien; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Private Graveside Services will by held in Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats, NY at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY.Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Those wishing may remember Richard through memorials to The Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA 2435 State Route 352 Elmira, NY 14903.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
