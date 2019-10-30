|
|
Richard C. Wandell
Elmira - Richard C. Wandell, age 81 of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born on August 3, 1938 in Elmira, NY to the late Francis and Lucille Wandell. He is predeceased by his six siblings.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy Wandell; his sons, Chris (Florence), Dick (Donna), James (Robyn), and Billy (Patty); grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Kuzel, Christopher(Emily), Abby (Chris) Hansen, Brian, Nate, Ian, Katie & Nicholas and great grandsons, Liam & Caleb Kuzel.
All who knew Richard would agree that he was a gentle man and a gentleman. He loved spending time with family and friends. He especially loved golfing with his friend Pat Pariso, and their trips to Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed his untold number of Disney World trips with family and friends. His perfect day would be golfing at Disney in the morning, premium Mickey bars for lunch, then the Electric Light Parade, followed by the "It's a Small World" ride, and finishing with fireworks at night. He would already be planning his next Disney trip a week after he got home from the last one.
Richard had a 27 year career with the Elmira Police Department, retiring as Chief of Police. While working for the Police Department, he also completed his Master's Degree in Education. After his police career he went on to teach Criminal Justice at Corning Community College and retired as Department Chair after teaching for 20 years. Throughout his police and teaching careers, Richard impacted many people with his insight, guidance, and knowledge of law enforcement and life in general. While teaching, everyone especially loved the way he incorporated his old police war stories and the tales of his family's various hijinks over the years, to help reinforce his point.
Friends and family are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 AM at St Mary's Church on the Southside. Interment to follow at St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at michaeljfox.org. Richard's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019