Richard Card
Horseheads - CARD, Richard A. Sr.
Age 87 and longtime resident of Empire Dr. Horseheads went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2019. He was born Dec. 26, 1931 to Robert and Margaret (Klingensmith) Card in Sayre, PA. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Searle) Card; Son, Robert (Christina) Card of Norristown, PA, Step children, Harry (Anna) Hartman of North Wales, PA, Frank (Sara) Hartman of Wolfville, of Nova Scotia, Canada, Richard (Maureen) Hartman Souderton, PA, Walt (Joanne) Hartman of Sharonsville, OH; Step sons and daughter and his wife, Shirley's family, Bill (Nannette) Simons of Shickshinny, PA, Daniel Simons of Elmira, NY, Melissa Trumbo of Horseheads, NY; Many grandchildren, and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including Cindy (Keith) McDonald, Patricia Karpinski and many close and caring friends including Mary Lou Bates. Richard was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Raymond, Joseph and Norman and sister, Frances. Richard was also predeceased by his wife, Rae Card and son, Richard "Rickey" Card Jr. Richard retired from Safeguard Business Systems in Lansdale, PA where he was a camera operator. Richard and his wife Shirley are members of Breesport Baptist Church. Richard was also a veteran of the US Army, member of Montour and Waverly Moose and Horseheads American Legion. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Fri. Feb. 15, 2019 from 4-7:00 pm. His service will be celebrated in Breesport Baptist Church on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial with military Honors in Tioga Point Cemetery. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019