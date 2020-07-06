Richard D. "Rick" Bell



Liverpool - Richard D. "Rick" Bell, 77, of Liverpool, NY passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home.



Rick was born July 11, 1942 in Montour Falls, NY to David L. and Barbara H. Bell. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963 mostly in Germany and was a member of the American Legion Post 555 in Watkins Glen, NY. He worked for Cotton-Hanlon in Odessa for many years. Later he was a Weather Observer at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport until his retirement in 2012. Rick was an avid bower and had many trophies to prove it.



In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by John Rodabaugh who along with his brothers frequently referred to Rick as Uncle Rick.



Surviving are his sister, Judythe Walters of Montour Falls; a nephew, M Scott Walters of Bainbridge Island, WA; an aunt, Charlotte Sheldon of Newbury Park, CA and best friends ever, Ed and Alice Rodabaugh of Alpine, NY and their sons, David of Liverpool, NY and Delroy of Pensacola, FL.



At Rick's request there will be no services. Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, Baldwinsville, NY is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to the Schuyler Co Historical Society, P.O. Box 651, Montour Falls, NY 148645.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store