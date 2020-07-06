1/1
Richard D. "Rick" Bell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. "Rick" Bell

Liverpool - Richard D. "Rick" Bell, 77, of Liverpool, NY passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home.

Rick was born July 11, 1942 in Montour Falls, NY to David L. and Barbara H. Bell. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963 mostly in Germany and was a member of the American Legion Post 555 in Watkins Glen, NY. He worked for Cotton-Hanlon in Odessa for many years. Later he was a Weather Observer at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport until his retirement in 2012. Rick was an avid bower and had many trophies to prove it.

In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by John Rodabaugh who along with his brothers frequently referred to Rick as Uncle Rick.

Surviving are his sister, Judythe Walters of Montour Falls; a nephew, M Scott Walters of Bainbridge Island, WA; an aunt, Charlotte Sheldon of Newbury Park, CA and best friends ever, Ed and Alice Rodabaugh of Alpine, NY and their sons, David of Liverpool, NY and Delroy of Pensacola, FL.

At Rick's request there will be no services. Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, Baldwinsville, NY is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to the Schuyler Co Historical Society, P.O. Box 651, Montour Falls, NY 148645.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-652-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved