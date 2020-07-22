Richard D. Winslow
East Smithfield, PA - Richard D. Winslow, 58, of East Smithfield, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from his home. He was the loving husband of Cindy A. (Valentine) Winslow. The couple married August 20, 1997 and had over 26 happy years together.
Rich was born on November 28, 1961 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Bernard E. "Bernie" and Gladys M. (Raymond) Winslow. He was a mechanic of large equipment, tractor trailers and automobiles working for Kingley's and later Bishop Brothers. In 2016 Rich gave his life to Jesus Christ, wanted to attend East Smithfield Federated Church but could not due to health reasons but looked forward to the Sunday Bible study with Kerry Myers and Thomas Decker.
Rich is survived by his loving wife Cindy, his children: Allen Strickland, Shannon (David) Santos, Charles Strickland, and Krystal (Robert II) Robinson, his step daughter Tanya Cosme, 15 grandchildren, his sisters Mary (Hank) Armstrong of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sara A. Guiles of East Smithfield, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bernard E. Winslow, II, and his in-laws Arlene and Carl Valentine.
Family and friends are welcome from 9:30-10:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY and the funeral service to honor Rich's life will be private due to Covid-19 but will be broadcast on social media with Pastor Timothy Robson officiating. Burial will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery. As per the New York State mandate, masks and social distancing will be required.
