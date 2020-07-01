Richard "Dick" Daniel Rohde



Ocala, FL - (formerly Horseheads & Elmira), age 89, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 following declining health.



Born March 12, 1931 in Elmira, NY, Dick was the son of Jacob F. and Clara Witucki Rohde. A 1950 graduate of Elmira Free Academy, he was a retired Master Chief of the US Navy and served his country for 20 years. Following retirement from the Navy, he worked at Shepard Niles, Sun Valley Mobile Homes, and retired from Pitney Bowes. He was past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus through St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, a member of the Mark Twain Barbershop Singers, directed the Sunshine Singers choir (Ocala) and was a communicant of Our Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Ocala.



He was the loving husband to his wife, Mary Ann, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Bush, Micki (James) Matthews and son, Dennis; Five surviving grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly) & Andrew (Desiree) Bush, Molly & Katie Matthews, and Max Jacob Rohde; Two great-grandsons, Ethan & Owen Bush; Sister-in-law, Angie Sardo; Brother-in-law, Joseph Cardone, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and all seven of his sisters and brothers.



He was a loving father who shared many stories and songs from his youth and adolescents. His quick wit always brought a smile to many faces. He enjoyed golf, drawing, music, hunting, and fishing. Many a 'deer' tale for the one he didn't get while hunting with his son, brother, and nephews throughout the years.



A Memorial Service (Celebration of Life) and interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery will be held later this summer at the convenience of the family.









