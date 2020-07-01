1/1
Richard Daniel "Dick" Rohde
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Daniel Rohde

Ocala, FL - (formerly Horseheads & Elmira), age 89, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 following declining health.

Born March 12, 1931 in Elmira, NY, Dick was the son of Jacob F. and Clara Witucki Rohde. A 1950 graduate of Elmira Free Academy, he was a retired Master Chief of the US Navy and served his country for 20 years. Following retirement from the Navy, he worked at Shepard Niles, Sun Valley Mobile Homes, and retired from Pitney Bowes. He was past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus through St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, a member of the Mark Twain Barbershop Singers, directed the Sunshine Singers choir (Ocala) and was a communicant of Our Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Ocala.

He was the loving husband to his wife, Mary Ann, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Bush, Micki (James) Matthews and son, Dennis; Five surviving grandchildren, Daniel (Kelly) & Andrew (Desiree) Bush, Molly & Katie Matthews, and Max Jacob Rohde; Two great-grandsons, Ethan & Owen Bush; Sister-in-law, Angie Sardo; Brother-in-law, Joseph Cardone, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and all seven of his sisters and brothers.

He was a loving father who shared many stories and songs from his youth and adolescents. His quick wit always brought a smile to many faces. He enjoyed golf, drawing, music, hunting, and fishing. Many a 'deer' tale for the one he didn't get while hunting with his son, brother, and nephews throughout the years.

A Memorial Service (Celebration of Life) and interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery will be held later this summer at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved