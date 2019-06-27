|
|
Richard E. "Rich" Corson
Elmira - Corson, Richard E. "Rich", age 68 of Elmira, NY slipped peacefully away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Linda (Sheive) Corson, sister, Kitty Corson (Tim Richards) of Elmira, NY; brothers-in-law, Donald Sheive of Canandaigua and Bruce Sheive of Virginia; daughter, Michelle Corson Witsch (Steve); grandchildren, Holden, Michaela, and Rachel; and great-granddaughter, Aurora of Pittsburgh; step-children, Jozel O'Donnell of Bradenton, FL and Joe (Amy) O'Donnell of Sarasota, FL; nephews, Brett (Jenny), Bryan, and families of Spring, TX; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, "brother" Bill (Pat) Thomas and family; very special friends, Andrew (Melissa) Blake and family; and many close friends from SHS '68.
He was born on November 30, 1950 to Edwin and Evelyn Bachert Corson. Rich was also predeceased by his Nana Bessie; sister, Kandy Corson Camp, Bill Camp and nephew, Bart Camp; aunts; uncles; and dear cousins; Patricia Drake Corson Wenze; and very close friends, including Tom Preston.
Rich proudly served his country in the Army in the Vietnam War. He left Kennedy Valve in 2011, after 39 years of dedicated and loyal service. During this time he developed close friendships with many people. Rich was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting through the years. He was a member of South Creek NTSC, Pine City Sportsman, Sullivan Trail, Chemung County R&G, Shooting Trap and Skeet, Elmira Elks Club, VFW, and Vietnam Veterans of America. He treasured his friendships with his shooting buddies, especially Paul, Ray, Tom, Mickie, Dan, and many others. Rich enjoyed fishing the Finger Lakes in his beloved "Bass" boat with his favorite fishing buddies, John Wheeler, Tim Richards, or Linda. He loved to tell stories of his adventures, grinning all the time. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans 803 Museum, 1200 Davis St, Elmira, NY 14901.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 1st, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm with an Elks Service at 6 pm and a funeral service to follow at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Rich's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 27, 2019