1/1
Richard E. (Rick) Lintal
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. (Rick) Lintal

Horseheads, NY - Age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Rick was a lifelong resident of Horseheads graduating from Horseheads High School in 1966 and Mansfield University in 1970. His career in education began as a Special Education Teacher in Elmira Heights. As his career advanced into administration, Rick became the Coordinator for Special Education Services and CSE chair for the Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour School Districts. He later served as principal at Broad Street and Fassett Schools. At the time of his retirement in 2005, he was Director of Student Services for the Horseheads Central School District. Rick's lifelong passion for learning never ended as he was nearing the completion of his doctoral degree in education from the Fielding Graduate Institute. Additionally Rick served in the National Guard, was Justice for the Town of Veteran, was on the Board of Directors for Able-2 and supervised numerous Special Olympics activities. He dedicated his life to working with students with special needs, helping them to find a fit in the community and to find meaning and purpose in their lives.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Julia Lintal. He is survived brothers Dave (Debbie) and Don (Ellie) Lintal, nephews Marc (Gina), Matt (Jackie), Michael (Alison) and James Lintal and his long-time special friend and soulmate, Carol Witt and her family.

Private services will be held at the convenience of Rick's family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to honor Rick in the form of donations mailed to the Community Foundation at 301 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845 and noted to the "Richard E. Lintal Scholarship Fund" or online at www.communityfund.org/donate-now. This scholarship is set up specifically to support either a Horseheads High School student who will be enrolling in a Special Education teaching program or a graduating special needs student planning to pursue further education.

Rick loved people and possessed a unique ability to engage and connect with them. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Rick's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved