Horseheads, NY - Age 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Rick was a lifelong resident of Horseheads graduating from Horseheads High School in 1966 and Mansfield University in 1970. His career in education began as a Special Education Teacher in Elmira Heights. As his career advanced into administration, Rick became the Coordinator for Special Education Services and CSE chair for the Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour School Districts. He later served as principal at Broad Street and Fassett Schools. At the time of his retirement in 2005, he was Director of Student Services for the Horseheads Central School District. Rick's lifelong passion for learning never ended as he was nearing the completion of his doctoral degree in education from the Fielding Graduate Institute. Additionally Rick served in the National Guard, was Justice for the Town of Veteran, was on the Board of Directors for Able-2 and supervised numerous Special Olympics
activities. He dedicated his life to working with students with special needs, helping them to find a fit in the community and to find meaning and purpose in their lives.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Julia Lintal. He is survived brothers Dave (Debbie) and Don (Ellie) Lintal, nephews Marc (Gina), Matt (Jackie), Michael (Alison) and James Lintal and his long-time special friend and soulmate, Carol Witt and her family.
Private services will be held at the convenience of Rick's family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to honor Rick in the form of donations mailed to the Community Foundation at 301 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845 and noted to the "Richard E. Lintal Scholarship Fund" or online at www.communityfund.org/donate-now
. This scholarship is set up specifically to support either a Horseheads High School student who will be enrolling in a Special Education teaching program or a graduating special needs student planning to pursue further education.
Rick loved people and possessed a unique ability to engage and connect with them. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.