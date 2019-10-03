|
|
Richard E. "0ppy" Oppenheim
Southport - Age 85, passed away, Wed. Oct. 2, 2019 at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center following a courageous battle with declining health. Born on Apr. 12, 1934 in Bradford, PA; son of the late, Joseph & Lola Chappel Oppenheim. In service to his country, Dick faithfully served in the US Army. Well known in our community, he was the proprietor of Pennsylvania Ave. Food Market for many years. Dick was also employed by the Elmira City School District as a mail carrier between schools and drove school bus for 31 years. A devoted family man, Dick's quote was "Family comes first…dollars second" and enjoyed Bingo. He married the love of his life, Bertha M. Morgan on Sep. 30, 1961, 58 years ago. Also surviving are their daughters, Dawn (Michael) Thomas, Elmira, NY; and Karen (Richard) Brown, Southport, NY; grandchildren, Amanda Thomas, Gregory Thomas, and Keileen Brown; siblings, Robert (Bernita) Oppenheim, and Nancy (Garrett) Shuart; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Fri. Oct.4, 2019 between the hours of 4-6 p.m. with funeral services at 6:15 p.m. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Oppenheim.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019