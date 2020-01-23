|
|
Richard E. Rahill
Hammondsport - (1934 - 2020)
Richard E. Rahill of Hammondsport, New York passed away on January 21, 2020, after a courageous and determined fight against cancer.
Dick was born on September 27, 1934 in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Edward and Alice Rahill. Following graduation from St. Bonaventure University, Dick joined the United States Army where he proudly served for four years. He was employed at Corning Incorporated for 40 years, leading Sales and Marketing for the Electronics Products Division. For over a decade, he then served his company and community as President of Corning Enterprises. He retired to Keuka Lake, his favorite place on earth.
Dick was a man of deep faith who was very involved in St Gabriel's Church. He chaired the St. John Vianney Parish Capital Campaign, served on the Finance Council, was a Trustee of the Parish, lectored and was readily available to support the church in any way needed. He served the community with his long-term involvement in the United Way of America, the United Way of New York State, as well as the United Way of Steuben County. Dick was on the Board of the Curtis Museum for many years and was instrumental in museum renovations and growth. He also was involved in the Corning High School Learning Center for 23 years where he interviewed high school students for scholarships. He will be fondly remembered for the positive impact that he had on the lives of many.
Dick enjoyed playing cards with his family, celebrating his grandchildren's sports and activities, gardening with a special fondness for roses, cooking, and spending time with friends. He was action oriented, had high standards of excellence, was witty, caring and fun to be around.
He is survived by his sister Kathleen Trimbach, his partner Norma Tombari and her daughter Christina and husband Andrew, his children: Kevin Rahill and his wife Jane Leonard, Sharon Cutler and her husband Buddy, Sue Carmody and her husband Frank, and Michele Williams and her husband Nate. He leaves seven loving grandchildren: Hal Cutler and his wife Katie, Nick Cutler, Kelly Carmody, Patrick Rahill, Kerry Carmody, Tim Rahill, Amanda Williams and twin great grandsons, Paxton and Myles Cutler. He is also survived by Diane Glismann and Alice Armstrong and many nieces and nephews. In addition, he leaves many loving and caring good friends, and last but not least his beloved cat Gracie.
Visitation will be at Fagan Funeral Home, 31 West Morris Street in Bath, New York on Sunday January 26 from 2:00-5:00 pm.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 32 East Morris Street in Bath, New York on Monday January 27 at 9:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John Vianney Parish, the or the United Way of Steuben County in memory of Richard E. Rahill. Condolences may be made at
www.fagansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020