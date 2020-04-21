|
Richard F. Kalweit, Sr.
Elmira - Age 92, a resident of Elmira NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira. Richard was born in Newton, MA on October 17, 1928, a son of Otto F. and Lena (Koontz) Kalweit. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Wanda (Janiak) Kalweit and his brothers, Otto L and Herbert E Kalweit. Richard is survived by his children and their families, son, Richard F., Jr. and Susan Kalweit of Springfield VA and children, Richard F. III and Michele, son, Kurt J. and Cynthia Kalweit of Elmira NY and children, Erik, Katherine and Christian, daughter, Christina L. with Bill Mattison of Elmira and children, Haralambos, Alexandria and Nicholas, daughter, Wendy A. and Michael Mros of Falls Church, VA; great-grandchildren Noah, Christopher, Isiah, Christian, Dace and Blakely Hastings. Prior to moving to Elmira, Richard was a long time resident of Needham MA. A US Army veteran, he was stationed at Camp Chaffee AR, Fort Holabird MD and Fort Richardson in Alaska. Richard and Wanda were married on May 1, 1954 in Newton Upper Falls MA. He started his working career as an electrician for a small electrical contractor while finally retiring as a Facilities Vice President of Damon Corporation. In retirement Wanda and he moved to Fairfax VA and then to Elmira. Those wishing to remember Richard with a donation, please send it to the Chemung County Nursing Facility, 103 Washington St., Elmira NY 14901. We chose this facility for donations because of the wonderful care provided by the nurses and staff on a daily basis. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020